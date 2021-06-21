Afghan forces kill more than 172 Taliban militants

AT News

KABUL: At least 172 Taliban insurgents were killed and 53 others wounded during a series of military crackdowns conducted by the Afghan security forces in different provinces across the country in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said Monday.

Backed by the Afghan Air Forces, the Afghan security forces conducted operations and counter attacks against Taliban militants in Nangarhar, Laghman, Uruzgan, Kandahar, Zabul, Faryab, Balkh, Helmand, Nimroz and Kunduz provinces, in which 172 Taliban insurgents were killed and 53 more wounded, the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, 56 rounds of mines and IEDs that were planted by the Taliban insurgents to target civilians and security forces were also discovered and defused.

Huge amounts of weapons and ammunition were also destroyed, the statement added.