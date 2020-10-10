Afghan forces rescue 43 from Taliban captivity

AT News

KABUL: 43 captives, including members of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and civilians, were freed from a Taliban prison in Shah Joy district of Zabul province in a military sting conducted by the Afghan National Army.

20 of the released captives including four civilians were transferred to Zabul provincial center – Qalat, the defense ministry said on Saturday.

The rest were transferred to other ANDSF bases in the province, according to the ministry.

The rescued soldiers have pledged to take arms again to continue defending the people’s life and properties nationwide, the statement underlined.