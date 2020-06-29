Afghanistan covid-19 cases surge past 31K

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has another day with less covid-19 cases as the health ministry recorded 271 latest cases in the past 24 hours that brought up the total tally to 31,238 across the country.

The Ministry of Public Health on Monday said that out of 761 suspected samples, 271 were reported positive. 12 patients have lost their lives battling the virus and 1,330 others recovered during this period, according to the ministry.

130 positive cases were recorded in Kabul, 30 in Herat, 28 in Balkh, 14 in Takhar, 13 in Bamyan and 12 cases each in Kandahar and Nimroz provinces.

Similarly, seven cases reported in Baghlan, five in Kunar, five in Panjshir, four in Helmand, four in Badghis, three in Nagarhar, two in Zabul and one case each in Laghman and Maidan Wardak Provinces.

So far, 13,934 patients have recovered and 733 others were dead in coronavirus that the first cases was registered in Herat province and gradually had gripped the country.