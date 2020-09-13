Afghanistan has 75 new covid-19 cases

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 75 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 38,716 across the country.

The Ministry of Public Health on Sunday said that out of 532 suspected samples tested in laboratories in the past 24 hours, 75 were reported positive.

According to MoPH, 25 cases were recorded in Daykundi, 20 in Hirat, 12 Kandahar, seven in Balkh, seven in Ghor and four in Kabul provinces.

MoPH said that 404 covid-19 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

The patients have recovered exceeded to 31,638 and the dead number to 1,420 since the outbreak of the pandemic around seven months ago in Afghanistan.