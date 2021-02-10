Afghanistan Records 18 New Infections, 1 Death in Past 24 Hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 18 new coronavirus infections and one death in the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said.

The new cases were reported positive out of 2,098 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

A patient has lost his life and 24 others have fully recovered from the virus during the same period of time, according to the ministry’s statistics.

The new cases were recorded in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Balkh, Nangarhar, Takhar, Baghlan, Helmand and Uruzgan provinces.

Afghanistan now has 55,420 confirmed cases, where the deaths stand at 2,419, and the total number of recoveries is reached to 48,133.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 2,342,217 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 106,941,940, according to Johns Hopkins University.