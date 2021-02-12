Afghanistan Records 28 New Infections, 3 Deaths in One Day

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 28 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Public Health said on Friday that another 111 patients have fully recovered from the virus during the same period of time.

The new cases were recorded in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, Balkh, Nangarhar, Maidan Wardak, Kapisa, Helmand and Uruzgan provinces, according to the ministry’s statistics.

Afghanistan now has 55,473 confirmed positive cases of covid-19 and the number of deaths stands at 2,427. The total recoveries have reached to 48,390 across the country since the outbreak of the virus started in the country around the country.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 globally is more than 2,369,471 and the number of known global coronavirus cases is 107,807,456, according to Johns Hopkins University.