Afghanistan records 2,819 cases in two days as Covid-19 peaking

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of public health reported 2,819 cases of the pandemic Covid-19 with 70 deaths recorded within the past two days. In this period, 162 patients were recovered. Talking to a news conference, the acting minister of public health, Waheed Majroh said that Afghanistan would face a “disaster” if the people didn’t take the threat of the virus serious. He said that the hospitals were unable to provide sufficient oxygen. “We are trying to control the situation and supply oxygen (to hospitals) in Kabul and Mazar,” he added. The cases were reported in Kabul, Kandahar, Herat, Balkh, Nangarhar, Takhar, Kunduz, Baghlan, Faryab, Patia, Maidan Wardak, Badakhshan, Laghman, Bamiyan, Kunar, Panjshir, Zabul, Ghor, Uruzgan, Farah, Paktika, Sare-e-Pull and Samangan provinces. The deaths were recorded in Kabul, Herat, Balkh, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Maidan Wardak, Badakhshan, Logar and Paktika.The Afghan ministry of health announced the total number of patients 77,963, of whom 58,125 were recovered while 3,104 others died.