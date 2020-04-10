Afghanistan sees spike in coronavirus cases

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 37 new covid-19 cases in 11 out of 34 provinces within past 24 hours which surge the total number of cases to at least 521, according to health officials.

Speaking to a news conference on Friday, spokesman for the ministry of public health, Wahidullah Mayar said that 16 new cases recorded in capital Kabul, eight in western Herat, two in central Daikundi, two in northern Takhar, two in southern Kandahar and an average of one case in Logar, Parwan, Ghor Badghis, Bamiyan and Nimruz provinces.

Head of Parwan Health Department, Safiullah said that one of covid-19 patients, who had come to Kabul for medical treatment, has died. He said the patient had been an old man.

Based on health ministry’s statics, 32 of 521 covid-19 patients have been recovered, while 15 others were died.

Talking at a press conference, Minister of Public Health, Ferozuddin Feroz said that Afghanistan needed over one million kits and more than 50 million litter of Atenolol. To combat coronavirus, the provision of such medical materials are impossible from outside the country, Feroz said, adding that the ministry is seeking to establish a factory to produce these materials inside Afghanistan.

The Afghan government has imposed a tightened day-lockdown in a number of big cities to stop the wild spread of the virus. As a large number of Kabul citizens had not been observing the day-lockdown, the security forces have come out on the streets and set checkpoints and strictly restricted movements.