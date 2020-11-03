Amid Kabul University attack, Khalilzad calls on govt., Taliban to work for peace, ceasefire

AT News

KABUL: The US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has condemned the attack on the Kabul University that left 22 students dead and over 20 others wounded.

Khalilzad in a series of tweets called the attack “horrendous” and linked it to the IS-K or so called Daesh terrorists group.

To keep the Afghan peace process on track, Khalilzad called on the Afghan government and Taliban to not “score points against each other” amid a historic peace process. “There is a common enemy here,” he added, referring to the Daesh group – who claimed a number of deadly attacks on educational centers recently in Afghanistan.

He also urged the Afghan conflict sides to reach a ceasefire and pave the ground for a sustainable peace in the country.

“The terrorist perpetrators are not just against education but are pro-ignorance,” Khalilzad said in a spate of tweets.

On Monday, three gunmen affiliated to Daesh group stormed into the Kabul University and engaged in discriminatory firings on students, killing and wounding dozens of students.