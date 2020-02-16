Armed men killed money exchanger in Kabul

AT News

KABUL: Mohammad Yaqub, a money exchanger, has been shot dead by unknown armed men in PD 12th of Kabul, the capital city, official said.

According to Kabul Police Department, the incident took place on Sunday morning in Ahmadshah Babab Meean, an area located in the outskirt of Kabul. The reason and motivation behind his murder is yet to be cleared.

Although, Kabul has recently been slightly away from suicide attacks and bombings, the criminal activities have still remained as the biggest obstacles for the residents.