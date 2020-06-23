At least 6 policemen dead in Taliban attack in Balkh

AT News

KABUL: At least six Afghan Local Police personnel were killed in an attack on their checkpoint by the Taliban loyalists in northern Balkh province, local officials said Tuesday.

The incident took place in Payazkar village in the Balkh district on Monday night, said Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, Munir Ahmad Farhad. Two other police personnel were wounded in the attack, he said.

The Taliban had also received casualties in the clash, but Farhad fell short in information of its exact numbers.

The level of violence has been increasing amid the feeble peace efforts by the Afghan government and the Taliban to end the war.

The office of the National Security Council said that last week was the deadliest one for the Afghan security forces during the 19 years of war in the country. At least 291 Afghan security forces were killed and around 550 others wounded during that period.