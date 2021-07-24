Biden doubles down on continued Afghan support

AT News

KABUL: The US President Joe Biden reaffirmed sustained American support for Afghan security forces after the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country.

In a phone call with President Biden reiterated that support for the Afghan defense and security forces will continue unabated.

A statement issued by his office on Saturday said the President and his American counterpart spoke on Saturday over the phone and discussed continued partnership between the two nations.

President Biden reassured President Ghani that support will continue. President Ghani expressed his confidence will protect and defend Afghanistan.

Both sides stressed the importance of Afghans coming together for peace and security and reiterated the enduring partnership, continued diplomatic and economic support for the Afghan government, security forces and the importance of preserving the gains of the last twenty years.

It is pertained to mention that the U.S president reiterated over continuation of support from Afghan forces, while in recent month the Taliban intensified attacks every hook and corny and captured different districts across the country.