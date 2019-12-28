Billions of Afs transferred from Central Bank to finance ministry

AT News

KABUL: The Integrity Watch Afghanistan says that government has transferred 15 billion Afs from Central Bank to the ministry of finance without any transparency.

The Watchdog said Saturday that besides some legal considerations over the money transfer from Central Bank, the government had not provided information to anybody, adding that they were concerned for non-transparency over the transfer.

But officials in the finance ministry urge their stance, saying that the 15 billion Afs were legally transferred to the ministry.

There are increasing concerns over non-transparency in the 15 billion Afs transferring from Central Bank. The watchdog says the money was transferred to complete income rate as millions of Afs were misused.

It says the government had kept the money transfer secret and nobody knew about that, adding that the money was transferred without any legal documents.

The finance ministry says the money was from the Central Bank’s revenues and was legally transferred, rejecting corruption allegations.

Meanwhile, members of parliament express concern over the use of money from government’s code number 91 which is spent for some emergency cases.