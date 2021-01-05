Ceasefire, war victim rights must top peace talks’ agenda: AIHRC

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) has called for the cease fire and the war victims’ rights to be agenda for the new round of negotiations between Afghanistan and Taliban.

“The first demand is that an urgent agreement be made on the cease fire to prevent more civilians from being victims. In addition to that, different types of violence that hurt civilians such as targeted murders should be jointly investigated. The second demand is that the rights of war victims be given,” Shaharzad Akbar, head of the commission said Tuesday.

The demand comes at a time when the Afghan negotiating team leaves for Qatar to sit in front of their Taliban counterparts for the second time to hold peace talks after a three-week long break.

Afghanistan team plans to focus on the urgent cease fire, governing system and human rights values in the second round of negotiations.

But Taliban say that the agenda would be agreed by the two sides.

The US acting ambassador to Kabul Ross Wilson met with three female members of the Afghan negotiating team before their departure to Qatar.

Wilson said that the he praised women members of the team for their efforts for a democratic, inclusive and peaceful Afghanistan.

The second round of the intra-Afghan talks begins amid a surge of violence at home that takes the lives of people mostly civilians on the daily basis. Journalists and civil society activists have been the subject of targeted murders in recent weeks.