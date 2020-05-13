China hopeful for a political settlement in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: China has reiterated its full support for a political settlement in Afghanistan amid a longstanding internal bickering and a clumsy negotiation bid to end it.

China truly wants to see Afghanistan realize peace and stability at an early date, said Chinese ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Yu said Beijing was tracking the latest development on mediation efforts in Kabul, commending the “positive and constructive dialogues between the Ghani and Abdullah teams”.

“We hope that the relevant parties in Afghanistan will put their nation and people first and establish an inclusive unity government at an early date, thus contributing to the country’s COVID-19 response and promoting the peace and reconciliation process,” Yu said.

He touted China and Afghanistan long-established friendship and strategic partnership of cooperation, quoting Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson that “Neighbors wish each other prosperity and security”.

The feuding technocrat leaders Ghani and Abdullah have reportedly arrived at agreement over key issues in ending their longstanding rift over power tussle.

A significant breakthrough has been made in the ‘continuous and inclusive negotiations’ between the two leaders, but there still exist issues that need further meticulous talks, Seddiq Seddiqi, spokesman to the presidential palace had recently said.