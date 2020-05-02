Confirmed covid-19 cases surge to 2,469

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan Health Ministry on Saturday said it has recorded 179 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 2,469 across Afghanistan.

Kabul was hit worse as out of 179 cases, 75 of it were only in Kabul, underling the need for the capital residents to take the health advice seriously and avoid unnecessary movements to stop the wild spread of the pandemic. Health Ministry Spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said that out of 591 coronavirus samples, 179 were came positive within 24 hours.

Speaking at a press conference he said that 75 new positive cases recorded in Kabul, 23 in Herat, 18 in Balkh, 16 in Jawzjan, 15 in Kandahar, 10 in Ghazni, seven in Baghlan, five in Logar, four in Takhar, three in Ghor, two in Zabul and one in Helmand provinces.

In the past 24 hours, 21 infected had recovered and four others had died to covid-19, he lamented.

The number of recovery had jumped to 331 and dead to 72, he noted.

Warning over increasing of positive cases in upcoming weeks, he called on the people to must pay heed to the lockdown and precautionary advises in order to break the chain of virus.