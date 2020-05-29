Coronavirus cases surge past 13k

AT News

KABUL: The Ministry of Public Health on Friday registered 623 new covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 13,659 across Afghanistan.

The ministry said that at least seven patients in western Herat, two in southern Khost, one in Kabul and another patient died in northern Balk provinces. The total death toll rose to nearly 250, according to health officials.

Around 50 patients have succeeded to recover from the infection of the virus, making the overall number of recoveries to 1,259.

Kabul like always has placed on top of the table with recording over 271 cases during these 24 hours and is followed by Herat, the epicenter of the pandemic virus with at least 179 cases.

According to the ministry, 67 patients in the province of Nangarhar, 23 in northern Balkh, 18 in southern Khost, 13 in Laghman, 10 in Parwan, 10 in Badakhsan, nine in Paktia, nine in Bamiyan, seven in Paktia, three in Logar, two in Takhar and an average of one patient in Kunar and Daikundi provinces, were registered in the country’s health centers.

The Afghan health authorities had earlier warned of deadly human disaster in case the citizens do not pay attention to precautionary measures such as staying at home, observation lockdowns, social distancing and adhering medical recommendations.