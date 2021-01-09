Home / Latest Updates / COVID-19: Afghanistan records 12 daily virus deaths
In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020 photo, Afghan lab technicians pose for a photo at the Afghan-Japan Communicable Disease Hospital, Kabul’s main facility for coronavirus testing and treatment, in Kabul, Afghanistan. After 20 years and billions of dollars in international money, much of it from the U.S., the Afghan capital hardly has a hospital that works, with coronavirus tests lost, misread and misunderstood. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

COVID-19: Afghanistan records 12 daily virus deaths

January 9, 2021

AT News

KABUL: A further 12 people have died in Afghanistan within 24 hours of positive Covid-19 test – an alarming figure with fear the new cases and fatalities could likely to increase in the upcoming days due to cold weather.

Another 84 new cases were recorded during the same period of time, the Public Health Ministry said on Saturday. The new cases were reported positive out of 1,003 suspected samples.

Afghanistan now has 53,462 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the virus began spreading in the society nearly one year ago.

Another 300 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The total recoveries have exceeded to 43,740 and the deaths to 2,270 so far.

This is as the health officials called on the people to use masks in crowded gatherings in order to be protected from the second waves of the pandemic.

The health ministry warned that the number of cases and deaths would continue to rise until there is a stop to the spread or to getting access to the vaccine.

