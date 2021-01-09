COVID-19: Afghanistan records 12 daily virus deaths

AT News

KABUL: A further 12 people have died in Afghanistan within 24 hours of positive Covid-19 test – an alarming figure with fear the new cases and fatalities could likely to increase in the upcoming days due to cold weather.

Another 84 new cases were recorded during the same period of time, the Public Health Ministry said on Saturday. The new cases were reported positive out of 1,003 suspected samples.

Afghanistan now has 53,462 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the virus began spreading in the society nearly one year ago.

Another 300 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The total recoveries have exceeded to 43,740 and the deaths to 2,270 so far.

This is as the health officials called on the people to use masks in crowded gatherings in order to be protected from the second waves of the pandemic.

The health ministry warned that the number of cases and deaths would continue to rise until there is a stop to the spread or to getting access to the vaccine.