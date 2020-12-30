Home / Latest Updates / Daesh financial in-charge detained in Nangarhar

Daesh financial in-charge detained in Nangarhar

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan security forces have detained Daesh terrorist group’s financial in-charge along with three suspects in a latest crackdown in Jalalabad, the capital city of eastern Nangarhar.

The detention was made on Tuesday night, provincial security officials said on Wednesday.

Operatives of the National Directorate of Security arrested Daesh affiliates in 4th PD of the city, Nangarhar Press Department said.

According to information the captured man, who is blind, was also involved in propaganda against the government as well as preaching for Daesh recruitment.  

