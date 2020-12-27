Home / Latest Updates / Daily COVID-19: 160 infections, 12 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Daily COVID-19: 160 infections, 12 deaths reported in last 24 hours

AT News

KABUL: Afghanistan has recorded 160 new positive cases of coronavirus and 12 fatalities in the last 24 hours throughout the country, said Ministry of Public Health on Sunday.

The total tally since the outbreak of the epidemic reached 52,007 cases in the country.

The new cases come positive out of 1,593 suspected samples. Another 319 patients have fully recovered during the same period of time.

The total recoveries exceeded to 41,331 and the deaths to 2,170 around the country since the outbreak of the pandemic started nearly one year ago.

