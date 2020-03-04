Deciphering the Afghan Enigma; ‘We Stand United for Restoring Peace’

AT News

KABUL: Hamid Karzai, former Afghan president, met on Wednesday with Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation.

In presence of U.S. Embassy’s Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson, Hamid Karzai lauded Khalilzad’s peace efforts and the signing of peace agreement between the United States and Taliban. Both the dignitaries also reflected upon next steps of the peace process.

Hamid Karzai voiced optimism over his consultations for formulating the list of negotiators to partake in intra-Afghan dialogue and for deciphering a solution to the country’s crisis.

“We stand united and formidable in restoring nationwide and durable peace as well as a powerful central government,” Karzai said.

Khalilzad also called on chief executive Abdullah Abdullah in his palace.

Abdullah and his running mates extolled Khalilzad’s efforts which culminated into a peace agreement.

The dignitaries discussed ways to implement the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement, intra-Afghan negotiations, trust-building and restoring lasting peace. The crisis resulting from an outlawed declaration of rigged presidential elections were also discussed.

These meeting take place just days after a historic peace agreement that was hammered out between Washington and the Taliban earlier this week, setting the stage for intra-Afghan dialogue. Taliban have long refused to engage in talks with Kabul, accusing it of being a U.S. puppet. But the deal will legitimize the talks.

Prior to the deal, there was a pause in hostilities with isolated insurgent attacks reported in few areas. Violence, however, was resumed just days after the accord as the Taliban, U.S. and Afghan forces engaged in fresh spate of warfare.