Delegation by AGO investigates Pedophile ring in Logar

KABUL: After serious criticism by several human rights defender organizations, the Attorney General Office (AGO) said Saturday that its delegation led by one of its top officials has launched investigation over the alleged ring of pedophile in southeastern Logar province.

“Efforts will be made to continue our probe to bring justice,” said Jamshid Rasuli, the spokesman for the Attorney General.

A number of Logar Civil Society members have early shared the reports of sexual abuse against schoolchildren with the media.

A Britain newspaper, Guardian has claimed in a report that over 500 schoolchildren have been abused by the educational officials for sexual affairs in the province. The report brought serious concerns among the national and international communities.

Musa Mahmoudi and Ehsanullah Hamidi, the two civil rights defenders, who have shared the reports of pedophile, were arrested by the National Directorate of Security. But their arrests have faced serious criticism by the human rights defenders and some influential figures in the country.

Moreover, a delegation has been earlier formed by the parliament to investigate the cases and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, the ministry of education said that a fresh delegation made up from several institutions has been formed to investigate the allegation.

“The head of Logar’s education directorate has been appointed in another department, so he is not working with the education ministry. A new official has been appointed in this position,” said Nooria Nazhat, spokeswoman for the minister.

To protect the two civil rights activists, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission said that Mahomoudi and Hamidi have been shifted to safe place.

Expressing criticism about the arrest of the civil rights defenders, President Ashraf Ghani has said in a tweet that such cases should be investigated by the AGO and AIHRC.