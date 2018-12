KABUL: At least seven members of the Daesh extremist group, also known as Islamic State terrorist, were killed following a US forces airstrike targeting their vehicle in eastern Nangarhar province, official said Wednesday.

The airstrike conducted in the vicinity of Chaparhar district, the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan Military in the East in a statement.

The vehicle targeted while Daesh militants were traveling in Gazak area of the district.