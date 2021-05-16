Eid ceasefire violations claim 21 civilians’ lives

AT News

KABUL: At least 21 civilians were killed and 33 others wounded as violence continued unabated across Afghanistan during the three days ceasefire agreed between the government and Taliban to mark the Eid-al-fitr.

Afghan defense authority says ceasefire violations committed by Taliban in 18 provinces.

A spokesman for the ministry of defense, Fawad Aman said that the Taliban continued violence during the ceasefire. He also said that the militants have been continuing the attacks even after the completion of ceasefire term.

Clashes have been continuing across Afghanistan as the government and Taliban forces intensified offensives following a slight halt in violence.

The army’s Maiwand Corps in the south, said in a statement that the operations were going on at the western parts of Lashkar Gah city, the provincial capital as well as in the districts of Nawa and Nahr-e-Seraj.

The Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the security forces to suppress the insurgents in “each” area of the country. But the Taliban denied the violation of the ceasefire.