Eight criminals arrested in Kabul

KABUL: An intense police crackdown on crime has led to the arrest of 8 criminals in Kabul and its districts.

Police arrested eight people convicted of armed robbery, disruption of public order, theft of mobile phones in different parts of Kabul city and its districts, said a press statement issued by Ministry of Interior.

The convicted have been referred to the judiciary for further investigations.

This comes while, recently after the police publicized the pictures and names of wanted criminals on walls in different PDs in Kabul, a number of them turned themselves to the police.

Following publicity of dangerous criminals’ photos and names in different PDs in Kabul, a number of the criminals came under pressure from society and families and willing to turn to the police and help security forces in the arrest of the leaders of the gangs.