Faryab’s Qarghan district retaken

AT News Report

KABUL: After several hours of fighting, the Afghan security forces have retaken the control of Qarghan district in northwestern Faryab province from the Taliban insurgents, official said Friday.

Police Spokesman Abdul Karim Yourish told Pajhwok Afghan News Afghan forces retook the district from the Taliban in a joint operation.

Five Taliban, including Mullah Khanjar, was killed in the operation that started at 11:00 am on Thursday and concluded at 3:00 pm in the afternoon.

Separately, 11 policemen were killed and five others injured in the Kashandi district of Balkh province.

Abdul Yaqin, the administrative chief of Dara-i-Su district said security forces convoy from Balkh to Samangan province was targeted by militants in which 11 policemen were killed and five others injured.

This comes as US and Taliban peace negotiators are inching toward a peace deal. Taliban said they have made immense progress in the 9th round of peace talks with US Special Envoy ZalamyKhalilzad that still going on in Doha. Many Afghan, incuding the leaders supported the ongoing peace talks to end the bloodshed of long decades. But they are looking for a dignity peace to maintain the rights of all citizens. Recently Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah said he was fully read to render sacrifices before and after election to reach a durable peace.