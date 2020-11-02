Fighting in Helmand, Kandahar, Uruzgan displaces 11,000 people

AT News

KABUL: Some 11,000 people have fled their houses in the southern provinces of Helmand, Kandahar and Uruzgan where severe clashes are going on between Taliban and government forces.

The displaced have called for urgent aids, saying they are the “direct victims of war”.

“We are four families here at a small place. Taliban stormed our village overnight and we fled. We have brought nothing and we are hungry and thirsty,” a displaced woman in Helmand said.

Thousands of people fled their villages in the past three weeks in Helmand as government forces are battling with Taliban fighters. The displaced are in open place without food and warm clothes.

“”We are from Nawa district. We are six families in a small yard. The children sleep in the room and the elders outside the rooms,” said another woman displaced in Helmand.

The fire exchanges are continuing despite the weather is getting cold.

“Some 7,000 families have displaced in Helmand. The ministry of refugees, other government bodies and some organizations have so far assisted with 1,600 families,” Abdul Baset Ansari, adviser at the ministry of refugees said.

The huge displacement has made human rights bodies concerned.

“The recent clashes in Helmand and other provinces have unpleasant consequences. A large number of families have displaced and we are worried and call on the government and other bodies to pay attention to them,” Zabihullah Farhang, spokesman at the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, said.