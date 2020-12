Five members of a family killed in cylinder blast

AT News

KABUL: Five members of a family, including two children were killed after a methane-gas-balloon exploded in eastern Nangarhar province, officials said on Wednesday.

The blast occurred in a house in Shinwar district of the province on Tuesday night.

“The victims are all from the same family, including two children,” Provincial Governor, Spokesman Attaullah Khogianai said.

Three other members of the family were wounded in the incident, he said.