Flash floods kill 24 nationwide

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 24 people were killed in recent floods due to torrential rainfalls hit some provinces that destroyed roads, houses and public buildings.

“Mullah Asghar’s house has been completely destroyed. It is not clear if someone is alive because everyone is under debris,” said Akbar Barati from Herat province.

The government has confirmed 24 dead, with Mohammad Aslam Sayyas, deputy minister of national disaster management, saying that the casualties were reported from the province of Kabul, Parwan, Ghor, Herat, bamyan and Ghanzi. “Nine went missing in Herat that fortunately, seven of them were found alive. Unfortunately, three children are among the dead as seven people died in Ghor province.”

Sayyas said that the 221 houses were completely or party damaged in different provinces.

“Uncounted farmlands have been destroyed and people suffered agricultural losses. Streams, springs and canals have been damaged,” said Gholam Naser Khaze, governor for Ghor province, asking national and international donations to meet affected people’s demands.

The flood events come as the United Nations drought had affected about 3.6 million children across the country. Some 300,000 people have been displaced due to the drought.