Four Taliban involved in target killings arrested

December 1, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Four Taliban militants, who were behind target killing and placing sticky mines were detained by Afghan security forces during operation in Kabul, defense official said Tuesday.

These Taliban rebels were arrested during a crackdown carried out by Afghan Army forces in Paghman district on Monday night, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

According to the statement, the detained culprits were behind the target killing and attaching magnetic mines on governmental vehicles.

Mawlawi Sadaqat, in-charge for target killing and placing sticky mine in 5th and 13th PDs, Rohullah accomplice of Sadaqat, Samiullah a head of a 10 member militant groups and Jan Agha in-charge for transferring magnetic mines were among the capture detained criminals.     

It is worth mentioning that Kabul city has recently witnessed many magnetic bomb blasts, which caused killing and injuries of many people, including the civilians.

