Ghazni car bombing leaves seven security personnel dead

KABUL: A car bombing targeted a compound of the national public protection forces have left at least seven security forces dead, while 16 others received injuries in central Ghazni province, security officials said on Sunday.

Spokesman for the ministry of interior, Taiq Arian said that three policemen and four guards of the public protections were among those killed.

The attack, which was followed by gunfire after a number of rebels stormed into the compound, occurred on Saturday night in the provincial capital city, according to Arian. “The attackers were killed before making any forward movement,” he said, without providing any details about the number of casualties.

But a security source, who wished to go unnamed, said that after the explosion a clash occurred between the security forces and rebels. No one, including the Taliban group has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The national public protection forces are responsible for securing the supplying conveys.