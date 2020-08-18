Government halts release of Taliban prisoners

AT News

KABUL: The Afghan government has suspended the Taliban prisoner release process. The government says it has released some 6,000 Taliban prisoners so far, but the group has not fulfilled its commitments.

Apparently, the key reason for the suspension is that the Taliban did not release government hostages held by the group.

Sediq Sediqqi, presidential spokesman said that the Afghan government has released thousands of Taliban prisoners and also maintained defensive posture in the battlefield.

“We have shown great courage. We adopted much effort for the peace and released nearly 6,000 Taliban prisoners, but if you look at the other side, the Taliban have not fulfilled their commitments,” he told a western news agency.

Based on the decision of the Consultative Loya Jirga, President Ashraf Ghani said he will release 4000 controversial Taliban prisoners – however 80 of them were released and the fate of the remaining prisoners are unclear yet.

President spokesman described them as dangerous, which these prisoners not only pose a threat to Afghanistan, but also to the world.