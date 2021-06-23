Government mobilizing, arming people against Taliban

AT News

KABUL: The government officials say they would arm and support those people who want to fight Taliban.

Naqibullah Fayeq, the newly-appointed deputy interior minister, who is in Mazar-e-Sharif, a strategic city in the north to evaluate the security situation, said Wednesday that Kabul would support public mobilization against Taliban “in every province”.

“Taliban will be suppressed, there is an extraordinary support from security officials to people,” he addressed army and police in Mazar-e-Sharif.

Taliban fighters have recently taken control of a number of districts in Balkh province and even reached the Mazar-e-Sharif entrance last week for a few hours before being driven away by security forces.

Fayeq assured that the government would provide weapons, foodstuff, vehicles and other equipment for those who want to defend their soil and homeland, not only in Balkh province, but in every other area.

He assured that Taliban could “never enter the cities”, promising that government forces would retake the districts fell to the insurgents.

“Why should we believe that Taliban are powerful?” Fayeq said, adding that the militants’ recent war was more propaganda while they themselves do not trust they have taken many areas.

Taliban have lately increased attacks in different parts of the country and captured tens of districts in different provinces.

Taliban’s attacks have persuaded former jihadi commanders to gather youth for another war.