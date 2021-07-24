Government to impose curfew in 31 provinces

AT News

KABUL: The interior ministry says they plan to impose night curfew in 31 of 34 provinces, aiming to prevent Taliban’s activities.

Ahmad Zia Zia, deputy spokesman of the interior ministry, said Saturday that the restriction would be implemented from today (July 25). However, he said that Kabul, Nangarhar and Panjshir provinces would be excluded the restriction.

He said that the curfew would be valid from 10:00pm to 04:00am during which nobody would be allowed to get out of their homes.

“Terrorist groups carry out attacks mostly late at night, therefore, we decided to impose curfew to prevent their activities.”

The government imposes restrictions on civilians while Taliban have already gained majority of ground in different provinces. In most provinces, the government has only control on provincial capitals. Taliban’s advance began since the United States announced military withdrawal in early May. The withdrawal that according to Gen. Mark Milley of United States, has been 95 per cent complete, will end on August 31.

The government and security organs say that 262 Taliban fighters were killed and nearly 200 injured over the past 24 hours in the provinces of Laghman, Nangrahar, Nooristan, Kunar, Ghazni, Paktia, Kandahar, Herat, Balkh, Jawzjan, Helmand, Kunduz and Kapisa.