Govt breaks ground for Afs 13m school in Nimroz

AT News Report-ZARANJ: Local officials on Sunday launched construction work on a school building in Zaranj, the capital of southwestern Nimroz province, Pajhowk Afghan News reported.

Provincial education director Masood Noori told the foundation stone laying ceremony in Akhonzada Mohammad Alam village that the school building would cost 13 million afghanis provided by India.

According to him, the structure would have eight classrooms, a laboratory room, a computer room and some other facilities and would take eight months to complete.

Governor Dr. Sayed Wali Sultan on the occasion said the school building would have a positive impact on teaching quality and promised advanced quality work on the school building.

Meanwhile, Niamatullah Seddiqui, a member of the provincial council, expressed his happiness over the construction of the school building and said students were studying under the open sky.