Gunmen kill Zazaimaidan district governor

KABUL: Abdulhai Zazi, the district governor for Zazai Maidan of Khost province was killed in an Ambush in southeastern Logar province.

The Media and Information Center of Khost said that district governor Abdulhai Zazai was on his way to Kabul while become under an ambush of some gunmen in Altamour area of Logar.

The statement said that Zazai and one of his guards were killed, and two others injured in the attack.

34 years of old Zazai, was married and had three children. Zazai, who was born in Zazai Maidan district, worked for several districts as governor in Khost.

His father was a police officer who was killed six years ago in a suicide attack in Khost. No militant group, including the Taliban asserted the responsibility for the attack.