Hamid Karzai condemns Kabul bombing
admin
November 21, 2018
Latest Updates, Nation
53 Views
KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned Tuesday’s terrorist attack as an “inhuman act”.
A suicide bomber detonated his explosives among a crowd of the religious scholars celebrating the birth of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) at the Uranus wedding hall.
At least 55 people were killed and around 100 more wounded, according to police and health officials.
“With very regret I learned that the enemies of Afghans and Muslims attacked this time Ulema (clerics) observing birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, in Kabul. I strongly condemn this inhuman act against our peace-loving people,” Karzai said Wednesday in a statement.
He denounced the attack as an act against all human principle, saying that terrorists proved they didn’t respect any human values and their only goal is to flare more the war in Afghanistan.
He wished paradise for the dead and quick recovery for the injured.
Check Also
KABUL: Twenty four people have been given prison sentences by counternarcotics courts of the country …