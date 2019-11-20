Hekmatyar warns Ghani of possible crisis if election poser not resolved

AT News Report

KABUL: Presidential hopeful and leader of “Hezb-e-Islami”, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in a letter to President Ashraf Ghani has warned of possible election crisis, asking him to hold talks with the candidates regarding the “fraudulent votes”.

His letter comes among rising tension in the Presidential election. The preliminary results are yet to be announced due to ongoing chaos in the process.

Hekmatyar has boycotted the recount and audit of presidential election votes. He claims that organized frauds and corruption have been done in the election.

He has called on the Independent Election Commission not to announce the results until the transparent votes are separated from fraudulent.

This comes as two other major presidential hopefuls, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and former spy Chief, Rahmatullah Nabil has also boycotted the recount process and warned the country would be triggered in sever crisis.

Meanwile, a number of lawmakers has expressed concerns on the going dispute in the election, calling on the IEC to make all out efforts to resolve electoral tensions.

In respond to Hekmatyar’s letter, the Presidential Spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said there was nothing new in the letter, and the majority of issues were related to the electoral commissions.

“There are some offers, which are in contrast with the constitution.”

Furthermore, Hekmatyar in his letter said that without consultation with the political parties, the government would miss the current opportunity for ensuring peace in Afghanistan.