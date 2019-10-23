Herat clash leaves 7 Afghan forces killed, 9 wounded

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: At least seven Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers were killed and nine others wounded in a Taliban attack in Kashk-i-Kohna district of western Herat province, an official said Wednesday.

A provincial government official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Pajhwok Afghan News that militants stormed ANA check-posts in Zabzak area of the district on Tuesday night.

Seven ANA personnel were killed and nine others wounded in the overnight assault. The militants took away all weapons and ammunition of the security personnel.

Ahmadullah, a resident of the district, said a number of security forces were killed in the clash that erupted at 11pm.

Security officials have so far said nothing in this regard.

The Taliban confirmed the overnight assault. The group’s spokesman Qari YousafAhmadi claimed the fighters killed nine ANA personnel and wounded several others.