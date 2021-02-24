Herat Ulema Call For End to War, Bloodshed

AT News

KABUL: A large number of Ulemas in the western Herat province have announced their strong support to the system and condemned the ongoing war in Afghanistan as illegitimate.

The Provincial Press Department said that Herat Ulema Council called for a ceasefire and end to the bloodshed in the country. They also praised the Afghan security forces for protecting their country.

“Everyone wants peace and the 40 years long war has traumatized everyone,” said Mawllavi Khudai Dad Saleh, head of the Ulema Council.

Head of Herat Hajj and Religious Affairs, Mawllavi Abdul Khaliq Haqqani called on the Ulemas to accelerate efforts for peace. “The Ulema should feel responsible and ask the government’s opponent for peace,” he added.

They termed war in Afghanistan as illegal and in contrast with the Islamic Regulation.

This comes as Imam of the Gazargah mosque in western Herat province, Mawllavi Mujeeb Rahman Ansari earlier said that supporting the current administration was considered as “extreme guilt”.

His remarks faced widespread criticisms by the government officials and as well as Afghan social media users.