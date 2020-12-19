IEC preparing to hold parliamentary election in Ghazni

AT News

KABUL: The Independent Election Commission (IEC) is preparing to hold parliamentary elections in Ghazni province as well as elections of provincial and district councils there.

The parliamentary election held in October 2018 was not held in Ghazni province due to apparently security problems, so the insecure province has no representative yet in the parliament. In the 2010 parliamentary election, Hazaras who make up the majority of the province secured all 11 seats in the parliament, while people in the Pashtoon-populated districts did not vote for the fear of their lives as Taliban militants had threatened them not to go to the polling stations.

The IEC Chairwoman Hawa Alam Noorsitani, said Saturday that the elections in Ghazni would be held in October 2021.

“After technical and operational assessments, the decision was made that parliamentary election in Ghazni as well as provincial and district council elections be held in October 2021. The election of some of municipalities will be also held at that time,” Nooristani said.

She said that challenges and problems appeared in the last year’s presidential election would be an experience for the next polls not to be repeated.

Mrs. Nooristani asked the government to provide them with the budget and security for the election.

The Ghazni parliamentary election would cost 19 million dollars, while other polls would cost 80 million dollars, according to official data.