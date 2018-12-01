Illegal armed commander under siege in North
AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Local security officials on Saturday said a notorious illegal commander Nawidak has been besieged in a private hospital by Afghan forces in Taloqan, the capital of northern Takhar province.
Takhar police spokesman, Khalil Asir, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the commander had engaged in an armed fight with Afghan National Army (ANA) forces in Khanabad district of Kunduz on Friday.
He said that one fighter of Nawidak was wounded during the fight and he was brought to a private hospital, Mawlana Hospital in Taloqan.
Nawidak who is also in the hospital is besieged by Afghan forces since Friday afternoon and refuses to surrender, he added.
Asir said that Afghan forces did not use force against the illegal commander in order to avoid any damage or casualties inside the hospital.
“We are professionally dealing with this issue and trying to avoid casualties,” he said.
He added that an emergency meeting was held this morning to reach a final decision about the issue.
Nawid aka Nawidak is a resident of Khanabad district of Kunduz province. He has the support of hundreds of illegal armed men. He was active in Khanabad and some districts of Takhar province.
Matinak, another illegal commander who had illegal activities in Khanabad district was previously arrested by Afghan forces and imprisoned.
