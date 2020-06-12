Home / Latest Updates / In the wake of Kabul mosque bombing; Karzai urges whirlwind peace talks to foil the enemy’s designs

In the wake of Kabul mosque bombing; Karzai urges whirlwind peace talks to foil the enemy’s designs

Faizi mansour June 12, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 38 Views

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned a terrorist attack in the Sher Shah Suri mosque in Kabul that killed and injured a number of prayers including religious scholar Maulavi Azizullah Mofleh.

The bombing happened Friday inside the mosque in the west of Kabul city.

Karzai denounced the bombing as a crime against humanity that is against all human and Islamic principles. The former president blamed the bombing on the enemies of peace in Afghanistan.

He called for an immediate intra-Afghan negotiation to save the country from the plots made by enemies.

Karzai wished paradise for the dead, patience for the families and quick recovery for the wounded.

About Faizi mansour

Check Also

Turkey delivers critical medical aid to Afghanistan in response to global pandemic

AT News KABUL: As part of allied responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey delivered around …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved