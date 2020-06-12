In the wake of Kabul mosque bombing; Karzai urges whirlwind peace talks to foil the enemy’s designs

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned a terrorist attack in the Sher Shah Suri mosque in Kabul that killed and injured a number of prayers including religious scholar Maulavi Azizullah Mofleh.

The bombing happened Friday inside the mosque in the west of Kabul city.

Karzai denounced the bombing as a crime against humanity that is against all human and Islamic principles. The former president blamed the bombing on the enemies of peace in Afghanistan.

He called for an immediate intra-Afghan negotiation to save the country from the plots made by enemies.

Karzai wished paradise for the dead, patience for the families and quick recovery for the wounded.