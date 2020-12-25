Incompetent security personnel to be dismissed

AT News

KABUL: The First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh announced a halt to his regular 06:30 morning session which he had led for almost two months to bring reforms in the government departments.

With the halt of the morning session, Saleh in a statement said that he will make efforts to bring some reforms in the security system in Kabul.

“There is no doubt that obvious and hidden failures are within the formation, force, methods and instruments,” Saleh, referring to his two months activities in the morning session.

He said that the people expected focusing on suppressing the Taliban and that it was a “rightful-legal expectation.”

“Focus on the methods that meet people’ wishes, is our golden priority,” VP said.

He announced that the government was committed to dismiss the unqualified people from the system forever.

“Before releasing the census, we should confer with all organizations. Our commitment was not to alternate (personnel,”

This is as the representatives of the people in the lower house of the parliament expressed criticisms on VP Saleh, saying that the meetings he holds in the morning didn’t bring any effectiveness in the security situation in Afghanistan, particularly Kabul city.