“Intra-Afghan talks entail inclusive negotiation team”

AT News Report

KABUL: The United States of America said it looks toward an inclusive Afghan negotiating team that could engage in intra-Afghan talks just after the fifth round of talks between US and Taliban concluded recently with progress over four points including counterterrorism efforts.

US ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass said Sunday that he had met with High Peace Council leaders Mohammad Karim Khalil and Umer Daudzai, where they discussed key issues.

“We reviewed preparations for the Consultative Loya Jirga and the formation of an inclusive Afghan negotiating team, ready to engage in intra-Afghan talks,” Bass said in a tweet message.

Conditions for peace have improved, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said after concluded meeting with Taliban peace team in Qatar.

It’s clear all sides want to end the war. Despite ups and downs, we kept things on track and made real strides, he wrote in his twitter account in that time.

“Peace requires agreement on four issues: counter-terrorism assurances, troop withdrawal, intra-Afghan dialogue, and a comprehensive ceasefire. In January talks, we “agreed in principle” on these four elements. We’re now “agreed in draft” on the first two.”

Moreover, U.S. Department of State Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale summoned Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib March 14 to reject the public comments attributed to National Security Advisor Mohib criticizing the U.S. approach to reconciliation.

Under Secretary Hale underscored the longstanding U.S. assistance and support to Afghanistan, and expressed our commitment to the Afghan government’s stability and full participation in the peace process, US Embassy in Afghanistan said in a statement.

He also reminded National Security Advisor Mohib that Special Representative Khalilzad represents the Secretary, and that attacks on Ambassador Khalilzad are attacks on the Department and only serve to hinder the bilateral relationship and the peace process.