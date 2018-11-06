Iran ready to facilitate Afghan peace process
November 6, 2018
AT Monitoring Desk-KABUL: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that Iran is ready to help facilitate peace process in Afghanistan.
Speaking during a meeting in Tehran with Mohammad Karim Khalili, Head of Afghanistan’s High Peace Council, the Iranian minister said that there is no other way except for dialogue and national consensus.
The process only belongs to the Afghan people, Zarif said.
He said that Iran supports the efforts by Afghanistan’s High Peace Council to bring about unity, solidarity and accelerate the peace process in the country.
Noting that the biggest threat facing Afghanistan in the current situation is terrorism, Daesh terrorist group in particular, Zarif voiced Iran’s readiness to help facilitate the country’s peace process.
The Afghan side, for his part, said that Afghanistan is grateful of Iran’s supports for the peace and stability in Afghanistan and expects these supports to be continued.
Afghanistan peace talks, due to be held in Moscow on Sept. 4, were postponed. Afghan media say the talks are scheduled to be held this Friday. This is while Afghan Foreign Ministry officials declined to comment.
