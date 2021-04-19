Home / Latest Updates / Ismail Khan says Afghans welcome meaningful peace talks

AT News

KABUL: Former Jihadi leader, Ismail Khan said that the Afghans would welcome a meaningful peace process that could end the ongoing violence in the country. He cited the remarks in a gathering held to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of Herati Mujahideens, calling on the Taliban to engage in peace negotiations and renounce violence. He suggested that the Taliban could not succeed through military and violence.

He urged the formation of an interim government to lay out an election that could lead to reconciliation in the country. He announced his support to the Afghan security forces, saying that no one should seek to violate their rights.

The former Jihadi leader brings up the remark amid the uncertainty about the future of Afghanistan after the U.S. administration of Joe Biden announced to withdraw all American forces by September 11.

