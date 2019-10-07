Jalalabad bombing leaves 10 dead, 27 wounded

AT News Report

KABUL: At least 10 people have been killed and 27 wounded when a blast ripped through a bus carrying army recruits in Jalalabad, the capital city of eastern Nangarhar province on late Monday, official confirmed.

Freshly recruited army personnel were onboard the bus on their way to Kabul for training, said Governor’s Spokesman Attaullah Khogyani.

“Unfortunately, 10 civilians, including a child, were killed and 27 were wounded in this incident,” he said.

He said the blast happened near Spina Mani Hotel in the limits of third police district in Jalalabad on an Afghan National Army Recruitment Department Coster coach.

A bomb had been left in a motorcycle that detonated as the bus passed, he added.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Jalalabad is the scene of frequent attacks by the Taliban and Daesh terrorist group.

The attack comes along with the 18th anniversary of the outbreak of the war in Afghanistan, when US Air Force launched air strikes in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks.