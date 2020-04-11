Kabul-Nangarhar highway to be shut to traffic

AT News

KABUL: Amid a coronavirus quarantine in Kabul and lockdown restraints across the country, authorities are shutting down a major route between Kabul to eastern Nangarhar city.

Kabul Police Commander has said that Kabul-Nangarhar highway – connecting eastern Afghanistan to Kabul – will be shut to traffic till the end of the quarantine period in a bid to protect citizens from threat of the coronavirus.

Mohammad Yaqub Haidari emphasized that all cargo trucks and vehicles carrying food will be allowed to commute in the highway to keep the inbound and outbound flow of the necessities.

This is as 30 mobile teams from media, youth, government offices and religious scholars have started their campaign inside the city to oversee the quarantine and disperse information.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, police commander said, “As of today, 30 teams will be monitoring the lockdown measures in six zones of the capital city”.

He said these teams have been formed with the aim of informing the people and overseeing the ongoing lockdown in Kabul.

This is as the confirmed cases of the coronavirus diseases have surged past 555 in Afghanistan and Kabul city after Herat has the highest number of infected patients.