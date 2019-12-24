Karzai condemns Laghman blast

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned an explosion that killed and injured civilians while performing prayers in the eastern province of Laghman.

Karzai denounced the attack a “cruel act”.

The former president expressed concerns over the continued bombardments, night raids and explosions that inflict casualties on civilians, calling on all Afghan parties involved in the war to resolve the current crisis through dialogues and bring an everlasting peace to their homeland.

He wished paradise for the dead, patience for their loved ones and swift recovery for the wounded.